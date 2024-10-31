Zelenskyy signed decree on Kostin’s release

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"To dismiss Kostin Andriy Yevhenovych from the post of Prosecutor General," the text of the decree reads.

On October 22, 2024, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

On October 28, President Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution to the Rada to dismiss the Prosecutor General.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported Kostin's dismissal.

Read it on Censor.NET: Verkhovna Rada Committee supports dismissal of Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General

Corruption in the MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the Medical Expert Commission in the Khmelnytsky region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetyana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief physician of the regional forensic medical examination center since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytsky regional center of the Medical Expert Committee was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, October 7, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On October 10, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned of his own free will from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytsky region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption announces that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetyana Krupa.

On October 16, Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET , published information that 49 prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by regional prosecutor Oleinik, had received disability certificates while "covering up"Krupa's corruption scheme in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions was also published.