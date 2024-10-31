South Korean analysts in Ukraine will study trends of modern warfare - Ministry of Defense

South Korea will send a group of observers or analysts to Ukraine. Their task will be to study the trends of modern warfare.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was stated by South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun after a meeting with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin in Washington.

"Throughout the history of many different wars, including the war in Iraq, we have repeatedly sent groups to monitor and analyze the experience of combat operations in warring countries," Kim said.

According to him, such observers analyze trends in modern warfare and its various aspects.

"This is of particular importance now that we have confirmed the redeployment of North Korean troops to Russia, as it will allow our analysts to learn about the movements and tactics of North Korean troops. So if we do not send such a team to Ukraine, it will mean a failure to fulfill our duties," the South Korean defense minister added.

Later, during a separate meeting with Korean journalists, Kim emphasized that it was analysts and that Seoul was not considering sending troops to support Ukraine in response to Pyongyang sending its military to help Russia in the war.

"Sending a monitoring or analytical team is definitely necessary for our army and government to consider when preparing for a certain emergency that may arise in the future," Kim said.

He also suggested that in exchange for large-scale military assistance to the DPRK, Russia could provide Pyongyang with advanced weapons technology to develop missiles, reconnaissance satellites, and nuclear submarines.

Read also on Censor.NET: DPRK may receive technologies related to tactical nuclear weapons from Russia - South Korean Defense Ministry

"Even if Russia offers advanced technologies to the DPRK, South Korea is able to withstand potential threats from the North. Russia's military scientific and technical support to Pyongyang may increase threats, but this should not be overestimated," the minister said.

According to him, in the situation of rapidly deepening military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, the South Korean government will provide assistance to Ukraine in stages within its capabilities.

"By 'in stages' I mean that we will take into account the developments in the war in Ukraine and our solidarity with the international community," the Korean Defense Minister explained.

At the briefing, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin expressed confidence that Russia would not be able to defeat Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia has already deployed thousands of North Korean troops on its territory.