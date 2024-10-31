Syrskyi in conversation with Cavoli: Heavy fighting continues along entire front line

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the main topic of the conversation was the current situation at the front.

The enemy, using its numerical superiority in personnel and equipment, continues intense assault operations in several directions. Heavy fighting of high intensity is currently taking place along the entire frontline," noted Syrskyi.

Read more on Censor.NET: In conversation with Cavoli, Syrskyi raised the issue of timely receipt of weapons promised by partners by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In a conversation with General Cavoli, the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again emphasized the importance of strengthening military and technical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The parties also exchanged views on the international community's immediate and tough response to the involvement of North Korean troops in combat operations on the side of the Russian Federation.