During day, occupiers carried out 8 airstrikes using 16 GABs and 4 FFARs against positions of Armed Forces in Kharkiv region - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector did not change significantly over the last day and remains complicated. The enemy attacked once near Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv military operation center.

Yesterday, the Russians carried out 8 air strikes using 16 GABs (guided aerial bombs) and 4 FFARs (free-flight aerial rockets). They carried out 35 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 329 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

"The defense forces are adequately responding to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to 155 people, including 43 irrecoverable casualties, 89 sanitary casualties, and 23 prisoners.

Also in our sector, the enemy lost 91 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including:

8 artillery systems;

5 air defense systems;

1 armored combat vehicle;

17 vehicles;

7 units of special equipment;

53 UAVs.

In addition, 82 shelters for personnel, 4 ammunition storage sites, a UAV control center, and a fuel and lubricant storage site were destroyed in the Kharkiv sector over the past day.

