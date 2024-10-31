Consequences of night attack of "Shaheds" in Podil district of Kyiv. PHOTOS
On the night of 31 October, Russia once again attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The consequences of the attack were recorded in the Podil district of the capital.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the KCMA.
As a result of the enemy's night attack, debris fell in the Podil district of the city, and a fire broke out in an open area, which was promptly extinguished.
Windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building were also damaged.
The attack also damaged a high-voltage power line.
There was no information on casualties, KCMA said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password