Consequences of night attack of "Shaheds" in Podil district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

On the night of 31 October, Russia once again attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The consequences of the attack were recorded in the Podil district of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the KCMA.

As a result of the enemy's night attack, debris fell in the Podil district of the city, and a fire broke out in an open area, which was promptly extinguished.

Windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building were also damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Air defense forces destroyed all drones that tried to attack Kyiv. PHOTO.







The attack also damaged a high-voltage power line.







There was no information on casualties, KCMA said.





