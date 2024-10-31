Air defence forces destroy all drones that tried to attack Kyiv. PHOTO

On the night of 31 October, Russia again attacked Kyiv with "shaheds". It was the twentieth air attack on the capital in October.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"Like during the last attacks, the Russian armed forces used UAVs again. The drones came at Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

The air alert in the capital was announced twice during the night and lasted a total of two and a half hours. All Russian drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralised by air defence and electronic warfare forces and equipment (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)," the statement said.

As a result of this attack by enemy drones, debris fell in the Podil district of the city, and a fire broke out in an open area, which was promptly extinguished. Windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building were also damaged.

There is preliminary information that a high-voltage power line was damaged.

There were no reports of casualties.

"If we sum up the results of October, it was a tense month for Kyiv in terms of enemy air attacks. 20 full-fledged drone strikes from the air. Out of 31 days, there was only one single day when the alarm was not raised in the capital. On average, Kyiv residents heard sirens twice a day.

This is evidence of the constant, systematic terror of the peaceful civilian population of Ukraine," Popko said.

