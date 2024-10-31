Russians continue to advance in small groups in Donetsk region, combine long-range weapons to strike civilians, - NGU "Rubizh" officer Nazarenko

The Russian Federation is adapting the tactics of the firewall, that is, it is increasingly combining long-range weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Nazarenko, head of artillery intelligence of the 4th "Rubizh" Brigade, on the air of Kyiv24.

"The Russian Federation is adapting the tactics of the firewall, that is, it is increasingly combining long-range weapons. From small drones and mortars to aerial munitions. It could be just a chaotic bombing of the rear," the statement said.

Nazarenko noted that the Russians are directing such combined attacks against populated areas and civilians.

"In the summer, the enemy in most cases tried to advance in small groups on foot. In fact, these cockroaches chose the tactic of infiltration one by one, two by two on scooters, mopeds, buggies, whatever is faster and as small as possible," Nazarenko added.

The Russians made such a transition to the tactics of "small groups" because they realised that such large groups as in 2022-2023 were much easier and faster to destroy by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As a reminder, Russian troops continue to advance in Donetsk region, and the invaders have managed to occupy Selydove, Vyshneve and Zoriane. The enemy is also advancing near Novoukrainka, Novodmytrivka and Kurakhivka.

