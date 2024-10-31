Day in Donetsk region: at night, enemy attacked Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, 5 civilians were killed during day, three more people were wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 31 October, Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk region. They shelled 15 settlements in one day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Uspenivka, killing a civilian and damaging a private house. In Berestky, one person was killed and two houses were damaged as a result of shelling. One person was wounded in Dalne and Kurakhove; an enterprise was damaged in Sontsivka. A house was damaged in Shevchenk of the Pokrovsk district.

Kramatorsk district

The enemy shelled Zarichne with artillery, killing a couple aged 86 and 87, and damaging six private houses. The occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka with a drone and artillery - two private houses, a utility room, a gas pipeline were destroyed, and a civilian car was destroyed.

Russians attacked Druzhkivka with three drones, killing a civilian and damaging a farm.

At night, the enemy struck at Kramatorsk, hitting the industrial zone. This was reported by the head of the CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. We continue to record the consequences of Russian terror," the statement said.

It was loud at night in Sloviansk as well. According to the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, the shell hit the administrative building of the Donbas Fish Factory in the village of Myrne. Nearby houses were also damaged, but there were no casualties.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 6 damaged. A person was injured in Shcherbynivka of the Toretsk district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged.

Volnovakha district

In Rozdolne, a private house and a shop were damaged as a result of a double strike by UMPB D-30SN bombs.

Russian troops launched four FAB-100 bombs with an UMPK module at Ulakly, damaging two shops, an educational institution, two civilian cars, and power grids.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 25 times at localities in Donetsk region. 189 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

