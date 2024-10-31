White House may change its approach to Ukrainian issue after elections in USA - US Ambassador Herbst

After the US elections on November 5, Joe Biden's administration may change its policy toward Ukraine. In particular, in terms of inviting Ukraine to join NATO and long-range strikes against Russia, but the White House needs more courage for this.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center John Herbst.

"I believe that it can, and we have already heard some talk about it," the former diplomat said in response to a question about whether the White House could change its approach to the Ukrainian issue after the US elections.

However, according to him, there are no signs that things are moving in this direction. In this regard, he criticized the current administration for its indecision and lack of decisions, in particular in response to the DPRK's deployment of troops to Russia, as well as against the backdrop of Russia's provocations to violate NATO airspace. Herbst emphasized that this is a problem for US national security.

When asked to comment on what Ukraine could do to be invited to join NATO, Herbst said that Ukrainians need to continue to fight the way they have been fighting. At the same time, the United States, he said, should "find the wisdom and courage."

As a reminder, The Washington Post reported that Biden could allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons, such as ATACMS tactical missiles, against targets on Russian territory.

Read more on Censor.NET: Ukraine received only 10% of the aid package voted by the US Congress - Zelensky