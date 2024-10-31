Lukashenko: West has realized that it is necessary to negotiate about peace in Ukraine and is ready for "draw"

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the West is now allegedly ready for a "draw" in order to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said this during a speech at the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, as quoted by the state news agency BelTA, Censor.NET reports.

Lukashenko claims that he has allegedly been in contact with some representatives of Western countries, who, according to him, are ready to "negotiate".

"My recent contacts with intelligent representatives of the 'civilized West' suggest that we have made some change of direction. The West has finally realized that we need to negotiate over Ukraine. There may be a draw if it happens today. I'm speaking in a sporty way," the Belarusian dictator said.

He claims that the West "already understands" that "Ukraine will not win on the battlefield."

Lukashenko reiterated that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are needed. According to him, it is important to return to the negotiating table without preconditions, and the document from Istanbul could allegedly serve as a basis.

At the same time, the self-proclaimed head of Belarus accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of continuing the war, saying that it was all about "ambitions."

Lukashenko also said that in 2022, when Russian troops were near Kyiv, he allegedly received calls from Ukrainian generals.

"Ukrainian generals called me, asking me to contact Putin through me to stop the war and somehow surrender," he said.