Mykolaiv provided aid to Ukrainian Defense Forces for another UAH 7.4 million

Mykolaiv continues to provide systematic support to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thus, the city council has amended the budget, allocating additional funds for the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 4.4 million hryvnias were allocated for territorial defense and mobilization training, support of the defense forces, and 3 million hryvnias for the territorial defense forces of the Mykolaiv regional guard," Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych explained.

He also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, funds and property totaling UAH 958.94 million have been allocated to support the Defense Forces.

Read more: Track between Mykolaiv and Kherson damaged due to Russian shelling