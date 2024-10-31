US to announce military aid package for Ukraine in coming days

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin have announced a security assistance package for Ukraine in the near future.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine from the United States and will announce more in the coming days," Blinken said at a press conference with his South Korean counterpart, the head of the Pentagon and the South Korean Defense Minister in Washington.

The US Secretary of Defense also announced the aid package. "The United States will announce additional security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days," Austin said.

