China’s support of defense sphere of Russian Federation is a decisive factor for continuation of war against Ukraine - US representative to UN Wood

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced at a meeting of the UN Security Council by US Deputy Permanent Representative Robert Wood.

"China's support for Russia is crucial. China's support prolongs the war. China talks about creating conditions for peace. But it could quickly create those conditions by ending its support for Russia," Wood said.

He added that China continues to downplay the extent of its support for Russia's defense industry. At the same time, it provides Russia with weapons components, UAV and cruise missile technology, machine tools, microelectronics, and nitrocellulose. Chinese companies have cooperated with Russian defense firms in the development and production of long-range attack drones, he added.

"China has no reason to claim that it stands for peace, as it allows Russia to wage the largest war in Europe in recent decades," the diplomat stressed.

