Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 696,410 people (+1460 per day), 9,162 tanks, 20,039 artillery systems, 18,470 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 696,410 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 696410 (+1460) people,

tanks - 9162 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles - 18470 (+20) units,

artillery systems - (+26) units,

MLRS - 1244 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 994 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18088 (+25),

cruise missiles - 2628 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 28038 (+77) units

special equipment - 3579 (+9)

Read more: Since beginning of operation in Kursk region, paratroopers have destroyed 149 enemy airborne means of attack: helicopters and drones. INFOGRAPHICS