Since beginning of operation in Kursk region, paratroopers have destroyed 149 enemy airborne means of attack: helicopters and drones. INFOGRAPHICS

Since August, air defence units of the Airborne Forces in Kursk region have destroyed 3 helicopters and 146 enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Communications Department of the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian paratroopers are grinding down not only enemy ground forces, but also enemy aerial vehicles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Thus, as of 31 October, since the beginning of the Kursk operation, the air defence units of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 149 enemy air targets:

3 helicopters (two Ka-52 combat helicopters and one Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter);

97 reconnaissance UAVs (Orlan-10, Zala, Cupercam, etc.);

48 attack UAVs (Shahed, Geranium);

one Russian Orion reconnaissance and strike UAV.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Skala" battalion, under cover of "Bradley" IFV crew, capture enemy positions in Pokrovsk area. VIDEO of battle