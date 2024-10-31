Soldiers of "Skala" battalion, under cover of "Bradley" IFV crew, capture enemy positions in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO of battle

Ukrainian servicemen from the 425th SAB "SKALA" under the cover of "Bradley" IFV successfully stormed the occupiers' position in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the coordinated combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"In the Pokrovsk sector of the frontline, Ukrainian soldiers from the 425th SAB "SKALA" are storming Russian positions with the support of "Bradley" IFV. Modern combat vehicles provide fire support, which allows them to occupy enemy fortifications, while the enemy suffers serious losses," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

