Since beginning of day, there have already been 15 clashes in east, enemy is attacking with KABs and kamikaze drones - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day in the eastern operational zone, the Russian aggressor fired 3769 times at the positions of our military.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

The enemy launched 2 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 31 airstrikes using 46 UAVs, and 277 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Over the last day, 15 combat engagements with the enemy have already taken place in the eastern operational zone.

"The enemy army continues to shell the positions of our defenders. Over the last day alone, 3 airstrikes involving 4 UAVs, 441 attacks, and 8 kamikaze drone strikes were registered in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia"," the military said.

In the eastern sector, the Russians lost the following over the past day:

personnel - 1179;

tanks - 6;

armored combat vehicles - 17;

anti-tank vehicles - 2;

guns and mortars - 17;

multiple launch rocket systems - 1;

electronic warfare equipment - 7;

automotive equipment - 55;

UAV control points - 4;

special equipment - 9;

ammunition depots - 5;

fuel and lubricant depots - 1;

116 shelters.

