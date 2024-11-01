All facts of granting disability to rank-and-file employees of law enforcement bodies are being checked - Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that all cases of disability for law enforcement officers are currently being checked.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, he said this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

"All the facts of the granting of disability to rank-and-file employees in the law enforcement agencies are also currently being checked. And those who received such a disability during the war will undergo repeated MMC and MSEK," the minister said.

Klymenko urged MPs to summon the deputy heads of the Interior Ministry or the head of the National Police, who are responsible for this work, to the committee.

"We will be happy to provide the information that we will have established by then in a few weeks," the Interior Minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko is receiving a pension.

Corruption in the MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the Medical Expert Commission in the Khmelnytsky region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetyana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytsky Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional medical examination center since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytsky regional center of the Medical Expert Committee was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, October 7, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On October 10, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned of his own free will from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytsky region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption announces that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetyana Krupa.

On October 16, Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region, headed by regional prosecutor Oleinik, had received disability certificates while "covering up"Krupa's corruption scheme in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices receiving the highest pensions was also published.

On October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacts the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws to liquidate the MSEC.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that, according to an internal investigation, a high percentage of prosecutors with the status of a person with a disability was found in two regions: Cherkasy and Khmelnytsky.

