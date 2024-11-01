The European Union has prepared a report on the civil and military preparedness of European countries. Citizens are advised to stockpile food and water in case of war or other "major emergencies".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Newsweek.

The report was prepared by the former president of Finland and special adviser to the president of the European Commission Sauli Niinistö.

The document has 165 pages and has been presented to EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Read more: European Union confirms presence of several thousand DPRK troops on territory of RF: gross violation of UN Charter

The report emphasizes that the EU was not prepared for either the COVID-19 pandemic or Russia's aggression against Ukraine and that it needs to move "from reaction to proactive preparedness."

It notes that the EU should advise its households to be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency.

Member states should provide citizens with recommendations on how to create the necessary supplies, evacuate and access emergency services, etc.

It also provides a list of things to have in case of an emergency. These include food, drinks, and medicines, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio.

Read more: Ukraine can become an EU member by 2029 if all necessary reforms are implemented, - European Commissioner Várhelyi

"These tips are aimed at preparing EU citizens for emergencies ranging from another pandemic to extreme weather conditions or armed aggression. Although the report does not name Russian aggression as the only possible threat, it is listed as the main one," the publication writes.

"We do not have a clear plan for what the EU would do in the event of armed aggression against a member state. The threat of war posed by the Russian Federation to European security forces us to consider this as a central element of our preparedness while continuing to prepare for other serious threats," the report says.

The document says that although the threat of Russian aggression is most felt by its immediate neighbors, any actions by Russia against one EU member state will affect all 27 countries of the bloc.