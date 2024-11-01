No NATO decision to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine - Polish Defense Ministry

To shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, there must be a NATO decision, and there is no such decision today.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine "has as much military equipment as possible, but the limit is the defense and security of Poland."

"The decision to shoot down missiles is always the response of the whole of NATO, not just one country. Today, there is no such decision by the Alliance," he added.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland is "constitutionally obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles flying into its territory, but NATO prohibits it.

US congressmen from both parties called on Biden to allow Poland to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

