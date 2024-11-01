United States announces new $425 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, Javelin, Stinger and ammunition

On Friday, November 1, the United States announced the allocation of another $425 million security aid package for Ukraine.

This is stated on the Pentagon's website, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the defense package includes the following means:

munitions for NASAMS;

ammunition for HIMARS;

stinger missiles;

equipment and ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);

air-to-ground munitions;

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems

Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers

small arms and ammunition

medical equipment

demolitions equipment and munitions;

spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The new US military assistance package to Ukraine is provided under Presidential Decision Authority (PDA). The aforementioned weapons and equipment will be transferred to Ukraine from the US Department of Defense's stockpile.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin announced that a security assistance package would be provided to Ukraine in the near future.