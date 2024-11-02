ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3798 visitors online
News War
23 836 71

The Russians hit a police station in Kharkiv, a colonel was killed, and 40 people were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, November 1, Russian invaders launched a targeted missile attack on a police station in the center of Kharkiv. One police officer was killed, 40 were injured.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Russian enemy targeted a location of police officers in the centre of Kharkiv with two missiles, killing a police officer and wounding 26 other police officers and four civilians," Vyhivskyi said.

Росіяни вдарили по дислокації поліцейських у Харкові

Росіяни вдарили по дислокації поліцейських у Харкові

He said that the deceased was police colonel Andrii Matvienko.

Currently, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, providing assistance at the hit site and documenting another Russian war crime.

Росіяни вдарили по дислокації поліцейських у Харкові

Росіяни вдарили по дислокації поліцейських у Харкові

Росіяни вдарили по дислокації поліцейських у Харкові

Read more: Occupiers hit residential building in Kharkiv, two women are injured (updated)

Author: 

shoot out (14873) Kharkiv (1418)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 