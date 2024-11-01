Russian army seized more territory in Ukraine last week than at any time this year - Bloomberg

The Russian army is gaining speed in its advance in eastern Ukraine, seizing more territory last week than at any time in 2024.

Bloomberg writes about it, Censor.NET informs.

The occupation of more than 200 square kilometers in a week adds to the territory occupied during a grinding summer offensive that caused huge losses of Russian troops and equipment.

As noted, since August 6, Russia has seized 1,146 square kilometers in Ukraine, about a quarter more than in the first seven months of 2024.

"Russian troops took over the town of Selydove this week, with the cities of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove among their next targets. Both are important logistical hubs for Ukraine’s defense in the Donetsk region. Should the cities fall into Putin’s hands, it would become another milestone on his path toward taking Ukraine’s entire industrial east," Bloomberg writes.

