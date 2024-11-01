Bakanov’s son completes construction of mansion near Kyiv on land bought at three times lower price - media. PHOTO

In 2021, Artur Lazarenko, the son of former SSU chief Ivan Bakanov, purchased a land plot of almost 10 hectares with an unfinished mansion in the elite part of the village of Khodosivka in Kyiv region. The price of the land specified in the contract was 455 thousand hryvnias (at that time, 17 thousand dollars). As of autumn 2024, the construction of Bakanov's son's two-storey house of about 300 square metres looks almost complete.

This is reported by Schemes, Censor.NET informs.

According to a copy of the purchase and sale agreement available to journalists, on September 2, 2021, Artur Lazarenko, whose father was the current head of the SSU at the time, purchased a 9.9-hectare plot of land in the village of Khodosivka near the elite cottage community Nova Khodosivka for 455,000 hryvnias (about $17,000 at the then exchange rate). It is 24 kilometers from the center of Kyiv. According to the contract, one hundred square meters of land cost Ivan Bakanov's son 45.9 thousand hryvnias (at the time, 1.7 thousand dollars).

The document states that "at the time of the certification of this agreement, there are no buildings, structures, or facilities on the alienated land plot." But, as can be seen from satellite images, as of April 2021, construction work was already underway on the site, and in October, when Lazarenko had been the owner of the land for a month, it can be seen that the "concrete structure" was completely built: the walls and roof of the house.

As Schemes found out, the previous owner of this plot purchased it in January 2021 for UAH 1 million 418 thousand (the equivalent of $50.2 thousand). In other words, eight months later, she sold the property to Lazarenko for three times cheaper than she had bought it herself. Journalists tried to contact the woman, but she did not respond to calls and messages.

Read more: Bakanov employed his son in SSU at beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation - mass media

At present, it seems that repair and finishing works are being completed on the estate, and workers have been spotted.

The journalists of " Schemes" tried to get a comment from Artur Lazarenko, but the phone numbers they found turned out to be disconnected. Schemes also sent a message with questions to Ivan Bakanov. He also did not respond at the time of publication.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that former SSU chief Ivan Bakanov employed his son Artur Lazarenko at the beginning of the war, where he continues to work to this day. The SSU press service confirmed that Lazarenko was employed on March 21, 2022.