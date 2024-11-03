ENG
Enemy occupied Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske - DeepState

The Russian invaders are making progress in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

The enemy occupied Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske, and advanced near Maksymilianivka, Verbove, Novoselidivka, Vovchenka and Maksymivka. The enemy regained positions near Sheptukhivka," the statement said.

