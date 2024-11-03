Day in Donetsk region: enemy killed two residents in Ivanopillia, another was wounded

Occupants do not stop shelling the Donetsk region. At least 4 settlements came under enemy fire over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district.

The enemy shelled Pokrovsk with artillery over the last day, the RMA reported.

Around 09:30 a.m., shells hit the territory of a private house in the southern part of Pokrovsk. At least 4 private houses were damaged. There were no casualties. In addition to households, the gas pipeline was damaged. As of today, repairs have been completed and gas is being supplied.

A person was injured in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district.

In Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivka district, 2 people died, 4 private houses, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two multi-story buildings, 2 private houses, and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired three times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 552 people were evacuated from the front line, including 132 children.

