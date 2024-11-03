Google has shown location of Ukrainian military systems on maps - CCD

Google "burned" Ukrainian positions on maps, showing the location of our military systems. The enemy is already distributing these images.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Imagine the situation. Google posts updated images on maps that show the location of our military systems (I won't specify). We contact them to fix it quickly, but it's their weekend. What's wrong with this world?" he wrote.

Later, Kovalenko said that after the public reaction, Google representatives contacted him and informed him that they were already working to rectify the situation with the images of the deployment of our military systems.

"In the future, we will also discuss how to solve any problems promptly," he said.