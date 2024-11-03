Authorities of Moldova announced massive Russian interference in second round of presidential elections

The Moldovan authorities claim that Russia is massively interfering in the second round of the presidential election, which is taking place on Sunday, November 3.

National Security Advisor to current President Maia Sandu Stanislav Secrieru wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sandu's adviser, Sekrieru, said that Russia's actions could "with high probability disrupt the election results."

Among the examples of interference in the elections, Secrieru mentioned the organized transportation of voters from Transnistria, which is illegal under Moldova's electoral code. As of 11:00 a.m., the turnout among Transnistrian voters has already exceeded the total figure for the entire first round.

He emphasized that the Russian authorities are responsible for what is happening in the Transnistrian region of Moldova, which is confirmed by several decisions of the ECHR.

In addition, according to Sandu's advisor, there is organized transportation of voters from Russia. Buses and large charter flights are bringing voters to polling stations in Baku, Istanbul and Minsk, as reported by Russian propaganda channels.

Secrieru added that the Moldovan authorities are on high alert.

As a reminder, Moldova is holding a second round of presidential elections on November 3. The incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is running for a second term, won 42.45% (656,354 votes) in the first round. The candidate of the Socialist Party (PSRM), Alexandru Stoianoglo, won 25.98% (401,726 votes) in the first round.