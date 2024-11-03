Today is second round of presidential elections in Moldova

Today, November 3, 2024, the second round of the presidential election is taking place in Moldova.

In the first round, Sandu won more than 42% of the vote, while Stoianoglo received almost 26%.

Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 21:00.

There are 2,219 polling stations in the country and abroad, of which 1,888 are in Moldova and 231 are abroad.

Stoianoglo balances between the East and the West, and his rhetoric contrasts with the policies of Sandu, under whose presidency Moldova cut ties with the Kremlin and supported Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

Sandu claims that Stoianoglo is a Kremlin man, and that his victory threatens uncertainty and instability. Stoianoglo says this is untrue and accuses Sandu of a policy of dividing the country, where a significant number of people are Russian-speaking.

The results of the vote will set the tone for next year's parliamentary elections, in which Sandu's party will fight to maintain its majority.

As a reminder, Moldova held presidential elections on Sunday, October 20. The incumbent President Maia Sandu and former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo made it to the second round of the election.