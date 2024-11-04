Sandu wins almost 56% of vote in Moldova’s elections, over 98% of protocols processed

Maia Sandu is likely to win the presidential election in Moldova. Results from 98% of polling stations have been counted.

Incumbent President Maia Sandu has over 54% of the vote. Her opponent, Socialist Party candidate Alexandre Stoianoglou, has 45%.

The final results will be announced later, after the votes are counted in the US and Canada.

The turnout in this election was over 54%.

Second round of presidential elections in Moldova

On 3 November, Moldova holds a second round of presidential elections. Incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is running for a second term, won 42.45% (656,354 votes) in the first round. The candidate of the Socialist Party (PSRM), Alexandru Stoianoglo, won 25.98% (401,726 votes) in the first round.

