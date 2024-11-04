Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 700,390 people (+1300 per day), 9193 tanks, 20,121 artillery systems, 18,538 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 700,390 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 700390 (+1300) people,

tanks - 9193 (+11) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 18538 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 20121 (+35) units,

MLRS - 1245 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 994 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18280 (+93),

cruise missiles - 2629 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 28237 (+77) units,

special equipment - 3587 (+3).

