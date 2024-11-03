Defense forces eliminated 10,050 occupiers and destroyed 1,550 pieces of weapons and military equipment over week. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from October 27 to November 3, 2024, the Russian army lost about 10,050 personnel, as well as 1,550 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Thus, for the week from October 27 to November 3, 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 10,050 personnel.

Russian troops suffered significant losses of weapons / military equipment:

69 tanks;

168 armored combat vehicles;

265 artillery systems;

4 MLRS;

10 air defense systems;

600 units of motor vehicles;

42 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed four enemy missiles and 388 Russian UAVs.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 699,090 Russian invaders.