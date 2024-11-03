Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 699,090 people (+1,410 per day), 9,182 tanks, 20,086 artillery systems, 18,523 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 699090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to November 03, 24 are approximately

personnel - about 699090 (+1410) people,

tanks - 9182 (+12) units

armored combat vehicles - 18523 (+36) units

artillery systems - 20086 (+10) units,

MLRS - 1244 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 994 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18187 (+70),

cruise missiles - 2629 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28160 (+46) units

special equipment - 3584 (+1)

