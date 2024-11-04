Enemy conducts assaults near Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, over the past day, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault operations in the area of Vovchansk. The Russian occupiers carried out 10 air strikes using 23 GABs and 7 NARs. They carried out 51 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 347 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

"The defence forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers", OTG "Kharkiv" emphasises.

It is also noted that the enemy's losses in the Kharkiv direction over the past day amounted to 95 people, including 26 irrecoverable casualties and 69 sanitary casualties.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy also lost 61 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 tanks,

2 artillery systems,

10 vehicles,

4 units of special equipment,

43 UAVs.