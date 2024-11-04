Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on regional centre and shelling of 3 districts. Bodies of 3 people found under rubble in Kivsharivka. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops struck Kharkiv. There are casualties and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 11 civilians and 4 police officers were injured.

The shelling damaged the windows of the infrastructure facility, 4 trade pavilions, two supermarkets, a house, a laboratory, a coffee shop, 21 trade kiosks, a shopping centre, a cafe, 2 residential buildings, and 10 cars.

Shelling in Kharkiv region

In Mala Danylivka village, Kharkiv district, 12 private houses and a railway crossing were damaged by shelling.

A 5-storey residential building was hit in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. The bodies of two women and one man were found under the rubble.

21:17 Kharkiv region, Ruskolozivska TG, Pytomnik village. Two houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

17:30 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska community, Zrubanka village. One private house was damaged.

15:10 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska community, Kovali village. Three private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

15:10 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska community, Muravske village and the outskirts of Odnorobivka village. The shelling damaged a two-storey apartment building.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had attacked a residential area in Kharkiv, leaving 13 people injured.