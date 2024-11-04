Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv: 13 injured, including three police officers. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 3 October, the enemy conducted air strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs, causing casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

One of the hits was recorded near the residential area of Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Multi-storey residential buildings, cars, a supermarket building and other commercial facilities were damaged.

As of the morning of 4 November, the number of people injured in Kharkiv increased to 13, including three police officers

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck the city with FAB-250 bombs from the UMPC.

See more: Air strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs: two killed, four adults and 10-year-old boy injured. PHOTOS







