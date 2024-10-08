Air strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs: two killed, four adults and 10-year-old boy injured. PHOTOS

Two killed and five wounded: Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs again on the evening of 8 October, for the second time in one day.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Read more: Russian Federation strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv with KAB: 2 dead, 7 injured (updated)

Kharkiv

According to the investigation, on 8 October, from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m., the Russian armed forces launched a series of tactical aircraft strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs.

An aerial munition landed near a water body in the densely populated area of Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. Two people died: A 69-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man. Five other people were injured. Apartment blocks were damaged.

The five injured include three women, a man and a 10-year-old boy. The child was injured by glass, and medics treated him.

Suburbs of Kharkiv

Thus, houses were damaged in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

Mala Danylivka village was hit in a forest belt. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the FAB-250 with UGCM (Universal Gliding and Correction Module) from the village of Tomarivka in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Two Su-34 aircraft were used for the attack," the prosecutor's office added.

Read more: Over 3500 attacks made by occupiers on border of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions in September - State Border Guard Service







As a reminder, on 8 October, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv twice. In the morning, it was a rocket attack, and as of 12:35 p.m., 21 people were injured.