Ukraine faces up to 20 hours without power day amid Russian strikes and winter cold snap - Politico

In winter, Ukraine may face blackouts of up to 20 hours a day if Russia attacks nuclear power plants.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.

According to the author, every winter during the war in Ukraine has been difficult, but the next season will come after months of Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure.

In late August, Russia fired more than 200 missiles and drones at energy facilities, completing a campaign that reduced Ukraine's electricity generation capacity by more than 9 GW, said Hennadii Riabtsev, a senior researcher at the National Institute for Strategic Studies and an energy market expert. This means the loss of 8 power plants and more than 800 heat supply facilities.

The "most realistic scenario" that Ukraine will face this winter, Riabtsev said, includes limiting "electricity supply for industry and households to 8-14 hours a day."

Watch more: Devout occupier is crossing himself in hiding place and disappears after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

Oleksandr Kharchenko, head of the Center for Energy Research and energy adviser to the Ukrainian government, said that in the worst case scenario, with severe cold snaps and new strikes on the nuclear power system, Ukraine could face blackouts of up to 20 hours a day.

This means that there will be no heat for homes, no electricity for factories important for the war, and Ukrainians will leave the country in search of refuge, Politico notes.

This assessment is shared by Ukraine's partners as it appeals for help.

"We expect a very harsh winter. People are going to die in their homes because Russia is destroying the energy infrastructure," said one senior U.S. official, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly.