ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5204 visitors online
News Video War
10 308 32

Devout occupier is crossing himself in hiding place and disappears after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed the occupier with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that a moment before the attack, the Russian man manages to cross himself, and then a drone hits him. In the recording after the explosion, it is difficult to see the body of the eliminated invader.

Watch more: ROC priest blesses African mercenary to kill Ukrainians. VIDEO

Watch more: Priest from Russian Orthodox Church proposes to ban quadrobists from using toilet paper: "Let them lick it like cat". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) drone (1771) Russian Orthodox Church (51) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 