Devout occupier is crossing himself in hiding place and disappears after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed the occupier with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that a moment before the attack, the Russian man manages to cross himself, and then a drone hits him. In the recording after the explosion, it is difficult to see the body of the eliminated invader.
