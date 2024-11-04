Devout occupier is crossing himself in hiding place and disappears after Ukrainian kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone killed the occupier with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media. The recording shows that a moment before the attack, the Russian man manages to cross himself, and then a drone hits him. In the recording after the explosion, it is difficult to see the body of the eliminated invader.

