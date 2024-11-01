ROC priest blesses African mercenary to kill Ukrainians. VIDEO
A video of a Russian Orthodox Church priest performing a religious ceremony on an African mercenary of the Russian army was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a priest smearing the African's forehead, face and hands with some kind of ritual liquid.
