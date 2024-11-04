Russia granted citizenship to 3344 foreigners for participation in war against Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2024, Russia has granted citizenship to 3,344 foreigners who participated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, Iryna Volk, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

The Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman did not specify whether the statistics concerned only the military or their relatives as well. Putin has authorized the granting of Russian citizenship to servicemen who have signed a one-year contract with the Russian army or pro-Russian military formations. A similar law was passed in 2022.

During the war with Ukraine, Russia also passed laws allowing for the termination of citizenship of naturalized citizens who refused to register for military service. In September, the Russian Interior Ministry announced that it had begun implementing this law. In addition, the list of grounds on which naturalized citizens can be deprived of their passports was expanded.

Volk said that in the first eight months of 2024, 1117 naturalized Russians lost their Russian citizenship.

