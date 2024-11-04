"Ukraine is not negotiating with Russia" - Yermak

The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said that Ukraine is not negotiating with Russia.

He said this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The alleged Ukraine-Russia talks are definitely not true. What is going on? We held thematic conferences. The first conference was on energy security, it was online, but the co-organizer was Qatar. ... And when it was over, there were many countries from different continents, we fixed the principles. After that, we said that if today, for example, Qatar or another country is ready to implement these agreements through agreements with Ukraine separately and, for example, separately with the Russian Federation, please do so," Yermak said.

According to the head of the OP, all these thematic conferences were held without Russia.

The situation is the same with food security, he added.

"If someone is ready to implement the achievements of this conference (on food security - Ed.) within this framework, please do so. As far as I know today, no one has any agreements yet. If there are such agreements, Ukraine is ready to consider them. This is absolutely in line with the principles laid down in Ukraine's Peace Formula. All these conversations are taking place as a possible reaction after the thematic conferences. But I can say for sure that Ukraine is not conducting any negotiations with Russia," Yermak explained.

The head of the OP also denied that the partners allegedly demanded that certain facilities in the Russian Federation not be hit. At the same time, he said that the partners would support agreements related to energy security, including those involving, for example, Qatar or another country.

"First of all, not because they are worried about something happening with Russia. First of all, they realize that it is also important for us to ensure that our energy system is not under constant attack," he concluded.

Earlier, The Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are holding preliminary talks on mutual cessation of shell ing of energy infrastructure.