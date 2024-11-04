Joint production of UAVs, ammunition, components and EW systems: Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum of cooperation in defense industry

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin signed a memorandum of cooperation in the defense industry, which provides, in particular, for the joint production of UAVs, ammunition, components and electronic warfare equipment.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, I was honored to welcome my good friend and reliable ally, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kasčiūnas, to Kyiv. Together with my Lithuanian colleague and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin, we signed a document aimed at strengthening our defenders on the battlefield: A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine on cooperation in the defense industry," Umerov said.

According to him, the memorandum envisages, among other things, the joint production of UAVs and components, ammunition and components, electronic warfare systems, and the development of advanced technologies.

Read more: Servicemen liberated from captivity will be able to undergo rehabilitation in Lithuania, - Coordination Center

The Ukrainian Defense Minister also thanked Lithuania and Kasciunas personally for their comprehensive support of Ukraine.

"Lithuania is our true friend, which helps us diplomatically, economically and, most importantly, militarily," Umerov added.

It is also reported that during the meeting, the parties discussed specific ways to deepen cooperation. Among the topics were plans for 2025 aimed at even greater military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence provided detailed information to Lithuanian partners on the current situation at the front. They analyzed the enemy's aggressive plans for the fall and winter.

"Today, we see Russia receiving assistance from dictatorial regimes, including manpower from North Korea. But I am convinced that with such reliable partners as Lithuania, we will defeat the aggressor," Umierov concluded.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU and invitation to NATO will send clear signal to Russia that it cannot intimidate other countries, - Speaker of Seimas of Lithuania Čmilytė-Nielsen