Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 75 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 75 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Starykove, Obody, Pavlivka, Seredyna Buda, Slavhorod, Zarichne, Popivka, Iskryskivka, Miropillia, Oleksandrivka, Novenke, Bachivsk, Bobylivka, Boiar-Lezhachi in the Sumy region; Leonivka in the Chernihiv region were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilovody, Popivka in the Sumy region, dropping 5 KABs and using 10 NARs.

Also, as of today, the Russians have already dropped 21 guided missiles on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Read more: SSU: Russian agents who launched missiles at Ivano-Frankivsk region airfield on February 24, 2022, sentenced to 13 years

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault attacks near Novoosynove and Lozova. Three engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked twice near Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, and another is ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Siversk direction.

Two assaults on the positions of our defenders in the Kramatorsk direction near Orikhovo-Vasylivka are still underway, and the enemy has also launched air strikes on Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

The areas around Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Petrivka, and Sukha Balka in the Toretsk direction are suffering from enemy air strikes, the enemy dropped a total of 12 guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, with the support of aviation, the occupants have made 13 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Hrodivka in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled seven attacks, six firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 53 times near Vovchenko, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berizka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Yelizavetivka, and Katerynivka. Currently, there are 26 firefights.

In the Vremivka direction, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops five times near Kostiantynopolske and Trudove. Three firefights are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy actively used aviation in support of the offensive, firing 49 unguided missiles.

Watch more: Border guards attack enemy IFV near Volchansk with FPV drone. VIDEO

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the town of Bilohiriia was attacked by unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders made one futile attempt to attack the positions of our defenders near Orikhiv. In addition, the enemy dropped 14 guided aerial bombs in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian units made two assaults, which were successfully repelled by our defenders. The situation is under control.

In other frontline areas, the situation did not change significantly.