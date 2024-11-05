ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5394 visitors online
News Video War
3 340 0

Border guards attack enemy IFV near Volchansk with FPV drone. VIDEO

Border guards of the Kramatorsk detachment used an FPV drone to shoot down an occupier's infantry fighting vehicle near Vovchansk.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Russian man crawling away from his burning armoured vehicle and dying in weeds. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1187) elimination (5396) APC_ (303)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 