Border guards attack enemy IFV near Volchansk with FPV drone. VIDEO
Border guards of the Kramatorsk detachment used an FPV drone to shoot down an occupier's infantry fighting vehicle near Vovchansk.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful combat actions of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
