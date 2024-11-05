75 thousand men of mobilization age work in National Police, 15 thousand of them are already performing combat missions

The National Police of Ukraine currently employs about 70-75 thousand male police officers of mobilization age (25-60 years old). 15 thousand of them are already performing combat missions.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We, the National Police, have about 70-75 thousand male police officers who may be subject to mobilization by age (25-60 years), of whom more than 15 thousand are already performing combat missions. And all our police officers are certified, wearing shoulder straps, and are booked. But they also perform combat missions," said the deputy head of the National Police.

Fatsevych noted that the National Police has already created new staff units that are directly involved in repelling Russian armed aggression - these are more than 15,000 police officers who perform various combat missions, including covering the state border in the north.

"We have created special units to support the State Border Guard Service and the Defense Forces, the Armed Forces. We are also currently performing tasks directly on one of the most difficult frontline areas - the "Rage" brigade, together with the "Predator" brigade, together with the newly created infantry unit of our KORD. They are performing tasks in the Toretsk direction," Fatsevych said.

See more: Principal of lyceum in Kupyansk region, who implemented Russian education standards, gets 2 years in prison - National Police. PHOTO

According to him, in addition, rifle battalions have been created in each of the Main Directorates of the National Police in the regions. Some of them have already completed training and coordination of various specialists with each other. "Some of them have been sent to the areas of combat missions. And some are completing the coordination," the police representative explained.

Answering a question, the deputy head of the NPU expressed the opinion that everyone who can carry a weapon and wears a uniform should defend the state.

"But there are other tasks and functions. Among these other issues is the issue of safety on the streets. People want this too. We want everyone to call 102 so that a police unit can arrive, so that if an offense is committed, it can be solved," Fatsevych said.

He informed that, in addition, the police have already been given additional functions during martial law, including control over curfew compliance, protection of critical infrastructure, demining, service at checkpoints, evacuation of citizens from settlements, etc.

"And this is a very large number of police officers. And war crimes committed by the Russian Federation are primarily documented by our investigators and our criminal police units. We also have to do the general work of police officers," said the deputy head of the NPU.