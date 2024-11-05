Head of Odesa RSA Administration Kiper receives pension. DOCUMENT

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RSA, receives a long-service pension from the prosecutor's office. The information that Kiper receives an increased pension for health reasons is not true.

This is stated in the response of the Odesa RSA to the request of Censor.NET.

According to the document, on February 06, 2023, Kiper applied to the Pension Fund of Ukraine with an application for a long-service pension for him in the prosecutor's office, taking into account the period of study. The Pension Fund took into account only 2 years of the entire period of study, so Kiper was forced to go to court to protect his rights.

After the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Kiper's total work experience for the purpose of granting a long-service pension amounted to 25 years, 3 months, and 3 days. By the decision of the Pension Fund dated 10.11.2023, O. Kiper was granted a pension in the amount of 60% of his salary, which is UAH 11,218.29.

"The information that has gained resonance that Kiper O.O. receives an allegedly increased pension and is granted a pension for health reasons is not fully true and is untrue," the RSA emphasized.

The Odesa RSA also noted that since receiving his pension, Kiper had been accumulating payments on his personal account, from which he transferred UAH 101,000 to rebuild the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital and UAH 25,000 to the needs of the Armed Forces.







