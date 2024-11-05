Soldiers of 112th TDF Brigade received 130 EW systems and reconnaissance drones from Kyiv community - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko handed over a batch of aid to the 112th separate brigade of the Kyiv Territorial Defense. The soldiers received 130 electronic warfare systems and reconnaissance drones from Kyiv residents.

Klytschko posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the soldiers of the 112th Brigade of the Kyiv Territorial Defense received another batch of aid from the Kyiv community to the front. In particular, 130 electronic warfare systems of various types - trench and automotive - which are so necessary for our fighters. And 6 reconnaissance drones. Thanks to electronic warfare, it is possible to detect and interfere with radio, mobile or satellite communications, disable the enemy's electronics and satellite navigation. And to disorient in space by changing the coordinates to false ones," Klytschko wrote.

The mayor also noted that since the beginning of the year, the capital has allocated UAH 600 million to help the 112th Brigade.

"These electronic warfare systems, worth UAH 87 million, were purchased, in particular, with these budget funds received by the brigade. We continue to help our defenders, finding opportunities both in the city budget and for non-budgetary funds," Klytschko emphasized.

He also presented the soldiers of the 112th Brigade with awards from the capital.

Read more: Kyiv community allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help military this year - 12 thousand UAVs, more than 100 cars - Klytschko

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help the military. This is more than for the whole of last year (7.5 billion). In particular, this year, more than 12,000 UAVs of various types were sent to the front by the Kyiv community, and more than 2,500 UAVs were received by the defenders as charity.