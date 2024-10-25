Kyiv community allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help military this year - 12 thousand UAVs, more than 100 cars - Klytschko

This year, the capital has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help our defenders. These funds have been used to purchase, among other things, more than 12,000 drones, more than 100 vehicles, and other equipment.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The community of the capital continues to support our defenders. This year, Kyiv has already allocated UAH 8.6 billion to help the military (last year - UAH 7.5 billion). In 2024, the Kyiv community sent more than 12,000 UAVs of various types - Mavic, Mavic 3T, FPV drones - to the front. More than 100 new vehicles were also sent. The capital is also sending electronic warfare systems, communications equipment, and other necessary equipment," Klytschko wrote.

He noted that in September-October alone, the military received more than 2,000 UAVs from Kyiv residents.

Read more: One of largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia announces suspension of operations after UAV attack

The capital also attracts extra-budgetary assistance, the mayor emphasized.

"More than 2500 UAVs of various types, equipment, and armored Cobra vehicles were sent to the front as charitable aid (purchased not for budgetary funds). Let's help our defenders together!" - Vitali Klitschko emphasized.