One of largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia announces suspension of operations after UAV attack

The Kremniy EL microelectronics plant in Bryansk, Russia, has announced that it has suspended operations after an alleged drone attack.

This was stated by the plant's press service, Censor.NET reports.

The company said the UAV attack disrupted production chains at the plant.

According to the report, the attack "disrupted power supply, damaged special energy supply facilities, and interrupted technological production chains."

The plant's director, Oleg Dantsev, said the main task is to "resume production of electronic equipment as soon as possible in order to fulfill the plans unconditionally."

It should be noted that Silicon EL is one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. In 2017, 94% of the company's products were manufactured for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The plant serves the Almaz-Antey, Aerospace Equipment, Sozvezdiye, and Vega concerns. It produces parts for Pantsyr air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of October 19, 2024, drones attacked the Silicon El plant in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.